Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Big changes are expected late Sunday night and into Monday morning. A very strong cold front will make its way through the area overnight Sunday. This will cause temperatures to fall into the 30s. Wind speeds 15-25 mph will cause wind chills into the 20s. We're also tracking a chance of a light wintry mix in the northern Permian Basin Monday morning and early afternoon. Light accumulations of around an inch are possible in Dawson, Borden, and Scurry Counties. Snow is less likely in Midland/Odessa, but flurries or a very light dusting is not out of the question.