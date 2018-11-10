Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

After a cool Saturday, we're in for another chilly night tonight as overnight lows fall into the lower 40s. Heading into your Sunday, we are expecting a nice warm up, as we get southwest winds and plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s in Midland/Odessa. Areas in the Trans Pecos will be in the low 70s. Rain chances will be near zero percent through Sunday afternoon.
Big changes are expected late Sunday night and into Monday morning. A very strong cold front will make its way through the area overnight Sunday. This will cause temperatures to fall into the 30s. Wind speeds 15-25 mph will cause wind chills into the 20s. We're also tracking a chance of a light wintry mix in the northern Permian Basin Monday morning and early afternoon. Light accumulations of around an inch are possible in Dawson, Borden, and Scurry Counties. Snow is less likely in Midland/Odessa, but flurries or a very light dusting is not out of the question.
We will see our coldest temperatures Tuesday morning, as the area experiences its first widespread freeze. Low temps falling into the mid 20s across the Permian Basin. We will then see a warming trend and plenty of sunshine throughout the week as highs rise into the 60s by Thursday.
