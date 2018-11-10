Odessa motorcycle club hosts toy, bike drive to benefit CASA

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Six Skulls MC Odessa Chapter is hosting a toy and bike drive to benefit CASA of the Permian Basin.
The event will include food, family-friendly entertainment and free raffle tickets for those who donate a toy.
The fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov.10 at the American Legion, 2701 E 8th Street.
“When you picture a child on Christmas morning, face all lit up and barely containing their excitement, that’s the reaction we want for these children,” Charles Renfro, president of the Six Skulls MC Odessa chapter, said.
Community members can donate toys the day of the event or at the toy drop off at Payne’s Gym in Odessa.
“This event is a great opportunity for community members to donate items to kids who have less fortunate circumstances,” Renfro said.
Click here for more information on CASA of the Permian Basin.
Click here for more information on Six Skulls MC.
