Cover your pipes, faucets to keep them from freezing this winter

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - As temperatures dip and snow chances increase, it is important to keep in mind that your exposed pipes can freeze.
Midland plumber Randy Sanchez, of Randy’s Rooter & Plumbing, says that it is important to care not only for your pipes, but also your outside faucets.
“Any outside faucets, they need to be covered to be prevented from freezing,” Sanchez said. “Of course, if you get too cold the line will bust on you.”
Ignoring the problem can be detrimental and can cost you thousands of dollars. Sanchez recommends buying a Styrofoam or insulated cap to keep pipes outside warm and ensuring the heater is on to keep pipes inside warm.
“If you’ve got a kitchen sink on the inside, if you have experienced frozen pipes before, open up those cabinets and let that warm air circulate under those cabinets,” Sanchez said.
Lastly, if you plan on traveling this holiday season, be sure to shut the water off before you leave the door.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.