From first shot to silence of peace: Timeline of World War I

FILE - In this undated file photo American World War I soldiers wave their helmets after the Nov. 11, 1918 Armistice was signed in France. Hundreds of troops died on the final morning of World War I _ even after an armistice was reached and before it came into force. Death at literally the 11th hour highlighted the futility of a conflict that had become even more incomprehensible in four years of battle. (AP Photo, File) (AP)