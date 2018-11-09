Woman arrested after threatening to burn down apartment complex in tweet

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A woman in Baton Rouge was arrested Friday after she threatened to burn down her apartment complex on social media, according to a release from the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
On October 16, authorities began investigating a report that Breannon Meilleur, 20, sent a tweet on her account saying she was going to burn down the complex if a power outage wasn’t fixed before she returned home.
BRFD says Meilleur’s tweet included a picture of a dog sitting at a table in a burning room with a caption reading her life was a “nightmare.”
Authorities investigated the tweet, confirming it came from her Twitter account, and it was visible to the public by the time investigators found it.
During her interview with investigators, Meilleur reportedly told authorities she did send the tweet, and that she was not serious about following through with the threat.
Meilleur was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday and is charged with terrorizing and communication of false information of planned arson.
