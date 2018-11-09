Thursday afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. Clouds, fog and cool temps. will continue into the evening hours. Another cold front will blow through the area this evening and tonight. Breezy conditions and chilly temps. will be in store Friday morning. Temps. will dip down into the upper 30s and 40s tonight with feel like temps. in the mid 30s tomorrow morning. A few showers will be possible late tonight through Friday morning across the area. The best chances will be to the south and west of the Pecos River. Any rain will taper off by Friday afternoon. Partly sunny and very cool for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. High school football will be chilly with temps. dropping into the 40s during the evening. Bundle up as it will feel like the 30s during game time! A brief warm up into the weekend, before the next strong cold front arrives Sunday night and Monday morning. This next cold front Monday will send highs back into the 40s with a freeze possible Tuesday morning. Scattered rain will be possible Monday with a slight chance of a light wintry mix across the northern Permian Basin. It is still too early to discuss any impacts at this time. We will dry out and slowly rebound back into the 50s and 60s by the end of next week.