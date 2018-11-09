Temporary housing, high cost of hotels slows down Midland County Court

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The high cost of hotel rooms and rent is causing the Midland County Courthouse to potentially slow down.
As the oil boom brings in more people, the lack of affordable housing or staying in a hotel room are causing some people to become displaced.
“Midland has become a very transient community. Individuals who have reported crime, including those charged with crime are becoming more difficult to locate,” Laura Nodolf, District Attorney Midland County said.
If the court or lawyer cannot get a hold of people on trial or even witness it can cause a problem.
“[It] then transcends into having cases that are continued, cases that are not being announce ready for trial or the state is ready for trial but the defense attorney is unable to find his client and talk to him prior to us going into court,” Nodolf said.
The issue might be a bit bigger than what is coming to light. Within the last week, a retainer specialist was hired to help victims make claims on damages or expenses caused by a crime committed.
“Several times, trying to locate a person and finding the right address is very difficult, but it’s a process and we are trying to learn work and do it,” Casey McCardle, Midland County’s retainer specialist, said.
If a witness travels to Midland generally the court will provide them with a hotel room to stay at.
However, the state only pays $105 for a room, which leaves the county to pay for the remainder.
