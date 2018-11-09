Restaurant Report: Several low performers across Permian Basin

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The middle of October was not a good week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. There were several low performers in Midland and Odessa for the week of October 15 through October 19.
Gerardo’s Mexican Restaurant at 1001 Golder Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Ice scoop handles touching ice
- - Bare hands making contact with ready-to-eat foods
- - Manager did not have Certified Food Manager training
- - No food thermometers or sanitizer test strips
- - Hand washing liquid needed refilling
- - Food storage containers not labeled properly
- - Food storage containers need scoops with handles
- - Lid of milk container not closed after use
- - Food in walk-in cooler not covered or date-marked
- - Employee food being kept in same area as restaurant food
- - Microwave was dirty on the inside
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Employees not wearing gloves while preparing food
- - Personal drinks not covered
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 24 points from Gerardo’s Mexican Restaurant.
Jack in the Box at 3911 E. 42nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Ventilation hood systems, filters needed cleaning
- - Lettuce, mayonnaise not being kept cool enough
- - Hot holding unit, grease filters & microwave needed cleaning
- - Standing water found near beverage dispenser
- - One refrigerator not proper temperature and doesn’t vacuum seal
- - Gloves not being used to handle food
- - Hand wash sink faucet needs repairs
- - Some food storage containers not labeled
- - Chairs, floor, walk-in freezer needed cleaning
- - Water in 3 compartment sink not clean
- - Fries and meat patties stored on floor
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Valid permit not prominently posted
- - Shortening in fryers needed changing
- - Hot holding unit needed cleaning
- - Bacon needs to be put in refrigerator/freezer
- - Beverage dispenser needed cleaning
- - Trays needed to be sanitized
- - Food thermometers and sanitizer test strips needed
- - Food prepared on site needed labels/dates
- - Reach-in cooler needed to be replaced
- - Fans and vents in dining area needed cleaning
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 41 points from Jack in the Box. Health inspectors came back for a re-inspection a few days later, and all but one thing had been corrected.
La Burreria at 3600 Billy Hext Rd. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Both reach-in refrigerators not kept at proper temperature
- - Compartment sink improperly used
- - Hand washing sink blocked with large garbage
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Some refrigerators didn’t have thermometers
- - Manager did not have Certified Food Manager training
- - Not using proper heating/cooling methods to maintain food temperatures
- - Some food not properly labeled/date-marked
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 17 points from La Burreria.
Tasty 160 Pho & Boba Tea at 4425 W. Wadley Ave. in Midland was cited for the following:
- - Uncovered food containers in walk-in cooler
- - Raw meat in reach-in cooler
- - Chicken nuggets in reach-in freezer
- = Storing food in original metal containers
- - Some food containers in walk-in cooler weren’t dated/labeled
- - Salads not being kept cold enough in cooler
- - Food containers being stored on the floor in walk-in cooler
- - Ice scoop stored on top of ice machine
- - No thermometer in reach-in freezer
- - Open employee drinks
- - No paper towels for hand wash sink in kitchen and bar area
- - Manager did not have Certified Food Manager training
- - No paper towels in public restrooms
This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from Tasty 160 Pho & Boba Tea.
There were a couple of restaurants who did have perfect scores for the week, both in Midland. Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:
- - Kaffe Meraki (201 W. Wall St.)
- - Brew Street Bakery Downtown (303 W. Wall St.)
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.