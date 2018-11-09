‘Raisin' for Rangers’ raise money for children battling cancer in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, TX (KWES) - For five families in Greenwood, the day just got a little brighter.
After learning five children and their families were fighting the battle against cancer, the community came together to help their neighbors.
‘Raisin' for Rangers' will be Friday night at Fiddlesticks Farms.
With food trucks, auctions, raffles and live music, the community is hoping the event is a success and the families able to get help with expenses.
Gates open at 6 p.m. For tickets, click here.
