OPD asking for public’s help with shooting investigation

OPD Still Asking for Public's Help with Shooting - Please Share! DATE: November 9, 2018 TYPE OF INCIDENT: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon “2nd Degree Felony” DATE/TIME REPORTED: October 20, 2018 at approximately 1257 hours LOCATION: 651 West 42nd Street (Seven Eleven) SUMMARY: Odessa Police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a shooting that occurred last month in Northwest Odessa. On October 20, 2018 at approximately 1257 hours, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to 651 West 42nd Street in reference to two gunshot victims. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two gunshot victims, identified as Christopher Sosa, 38 years of age and Christopher Eaves, 28 years of age. Both subjects were immediately transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigation revealed that after a disturbance occurred, an unknown male subject fired one round at Sosa. The bullet went through Sosa’s arm and continued before striking Eaves in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene in the white pickup shown below and was last seen traveling westbound on 42nd Street. Witnesses describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20’s, wearing a plaid shirt, approximately 5’9” and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle shown below or anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.