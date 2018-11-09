OPD asking for public’s help with shooting investigation

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a shooting that occurred October 20 in Northwest Odessa.
Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were called to a Seven Eleven on 42nd Street in reference to two gunshot victims, identified as Christopher Sosa, 38, and Christopher Eaves, 28. Both subjects were immediately transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, after a disturbance occurred an unknown male subject fired one round at Sosa, hitting his arm and striking Eaves in the leg.
The suspect then fled the scene in the white pickup shown below and was last seen traveling westbound on 42nd Street.
Witnesses describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late 20’s, wearing a plaid shirt, approximately 5’9” and weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle shown below or anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers.
No arrests have been made, but police are still investigating.
