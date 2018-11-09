Odessa police search for aggravated assault suspects

By Violeta Trevizo | November 9, 2018 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 1:09 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man and woman involved in an aggravated assault outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store.

A man and woman began assaulting the 19-year-old in the parking lot of the store.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was hit with pliers and sustained serious injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a gray Ford F-250 with a sunroof.

Anyone with information in connection with the suspects pictured is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-TIPS.

