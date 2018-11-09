National Philanthropy Day brings Midlanders together

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, hundreds of Midlanders gathered for the National Philanthropy Day luncheon at the Petroleum Club to celebrate the Association Of Fundraising Professionals’ 25th anniversary.
Individuals, families, foundations, and businesses were honored for their generosity and the impact in the community.
“We live in a very, very giving community and it’s so exciting how the chapter has grown and even National Philanthropy Day had grown. We had 54 people in attendance in the first one, now we regularly have more than 350 people every year,” said Lael Cordes-Pitts, Association of Fundraising Professionals.
Honorees were nominated by community members and chosen by a panel of local leaders in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector.
