Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It’s a cold and blustery morning across West Texas with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A northeast wind 10-20 mph is making it feel 5-10 degrees colder, so grab those coats as you head out the door this morning. A few light showers possible in the Trans Pecos and Big Bend Region, but we should remain dry for the rest of the day. It will still be quite chilly, as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll also see decreasing clouds with some sunshine later this afternoon.
Winds will turn and come out of the south this weekend. High temps Saturday will still be quite chilly in the mid 50s, but should warm significantly into the upper 60s by Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances are next to zero this weekend.
A very strong cold front will arrive Sunday night and provide the coldest air of the fall so far early next week. We’re tracking a chance of rain, possibly transitioning to snow in the northern Permian Basin Monday morning and into the early afternoon. It’s possible a few flakes could fly in Midland/Odessa, but with very little to no accumulation. Light accumulations of around an inch will be possible in the northern Permian Basin.
High temps on Monday will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see our first widespread freeze Tuesday morning as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.