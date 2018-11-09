Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It’s a cold and blustery morning across West Texas with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. A northeast wind 10-20 mph is making it feel 5-10 degrees colder, so grab those coats as you head out the door this morning. A few light showers possible in the Trans Pecos and Big Bend Region, but we should remain dry for the rest of the day. It will still be quite chilly, as high temperatures only reach the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll also see decreasing clouds with some sunshine later this afternoon.