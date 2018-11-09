Migrants decide to depart Mexico City with or without buses

Migrants decide to depart Mexico City with or without buses
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, rest in front of the office of the United Nation's human rights body, after undertaking an hours-long march to demand buses, in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell)
By MARIA VERZA and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN | November 9, 2018 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 5:48 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Thousands of Central American migrants decided to depart Mexico City early Friday and head toward the northern city of Tijuana, opting for the longer but likely safer route to the U.S. border, caravan organizers said.

The decision was made late Thursday in a Mexico City stadium where roughly 5,000 migrants have spent the past few days resting, receiving medical attention and debating to how to proceed. It came shortly after caravan representatives met with officials from the local U.N. office and demanded buses to take them to the border.

Caravan coordinator Milton Benitez told the migrants that they were still waiting for a response. But he later told The Associated Press the officials had offered them buses for women and children but organizers demanded that they be for everyone. U

A man rests his feet after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A man rests his feet after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertake an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertake an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertake an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertake an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses Thursday to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, rest in front of the office of the United Nation's human rights body, after undertaking an hours-long march to demand buses, in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, rest in front of the office of the United Nation's human rights body, after undertaking an hours-long march to demand buses, in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
A man rests on the street after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A man rests on the street after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, rest in front of the office of the United Nation's human rights body, after undertaking an hours-long march to demand buses, in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, rest in front of the office of the United Nation's human rights body, after undertaking an hours-long march to demand buses, in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
Men line up for donated drinking water, after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Men line up for donated drinking water, after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
A man rests on the street after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
A man rests on the street after scores of Central American migrants, representing the thousands participating in a caravan trying to reach the U.S. border, undertook an hours-long march to the office of the United Nations' humans rights body in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Members of the caravan which has stopped in Mexico City demanded buses to take them to the U.S. border, saying it is too cold and dangerous to continue walking and hitchhiking. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)
In a Nov. 6, 2018 photo, U.S. Army Military Police from Fort Bliss Texas have shown up at the San Ysidro port of entry to support the Border Patrol after President Trump has said he fears an invasion of Hondurans arriving in coming weeks.(John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
In a Nov. 6, 2018 photo, U.S. Army Military Police from Fort Bliss Texas have shown up at the San Ysidro port of entry to support the Border Patrol after President Trump has said he fears an invasion of Hondurans arriving in coming weeks.(John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) (AP)
In a Nov. 6, 2018 photo, Marine Corps engineers from Camp Pendleton put up razor wire just east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry where trains pass from the US in to Mexico and Mexico to the US to support Border Patrol after President Trump has said he fears an invasion of Hondurans arriving in coming weeks. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
In a Nov. 6, 2018 photo, Marine Corps engineers from Camp Pendleton put up razor wire just east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry where trains pass from the US in to Mexico and Mexico to the US to support Border Patrol after President Trump has said he fears an invasion of Hondurans arriving in coming weeks. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) (AP)
In a Nov. 6, 2018 photo, Marine Corps engineers from Camp Pendleton put up razor wire just east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry where trains pass from the US in to Mexico and Mexico to the US to support Border Patrol after President Trump has said he fears an invasion of Hondurans arriving in coming weeks. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
In a Nov. 6, 2018 photo, Marine Corps engineers from Camp Pendleton put up razor wire just east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry where trains pass from the US in to Mexico and Mexico to the US to support Border Patrol after President Trump has said he fears an invasion of Hondurans arriving in coming weeks. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) (AP)