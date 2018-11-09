Mega Truck Show to benefit Hunt for Heros

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Mega Truck Show is coming to the Ector County Coliseum Veterans Day weekend.
Trucks and classic cars will be on display starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Vendors, food and trophies will all be part of the fun, all to benefit Hunt for Heros.
“We’re taking proceeds and giving them to hunt for heroes," Bill Pearman with Big Sky Towing said. It is Veterans Day and it’ll be a nice touch to help out a good cause."
The event is free to the public and the festivities will begin with a flag-raising ceremony using a flag so large, it had to be approved by the FAA and use a 450-ton crane to raise.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.