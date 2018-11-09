Federal judge blocks construction of Keystone XL pipeline

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2015 file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. A federal judge on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, ordered the U.S. State Department to conduct a more thorough review of the Keystone XL pipeline's proposed pathway after Nebraska state regulators changed the route, raising the possibility of further delays to a project first proposed in 2008. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (Nati Harnik)