Woman freed in blasphemy case still in hiding in Pakistan

In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, photo, Pakistani cleric Muhammad Afzal Qadri, leader in the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Party talks about Christian woman Asia Bibi, in Gujrat, Pakistan. The Christian woman acquitted after eight years on death row for blasphemy was released but her whereabouts in Islamabad on Thursday, Nov. 8 remained a closely guarded secret in the wake of demands by radical Islamists that she be publicly executed. Following her acquittal, the hard-line Tehreek-e-Labbaik Party forced a country-wide shut down as their supporters took to the streets for three days to protest Bibi's release. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) (AP)