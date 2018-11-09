9 children get forever homes on National Adoption Day in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Every year on National Adoption Day smiles fill children’s faces as they make the transition from foster case to forever homes.
This year, nine adoptions were finalized at the Midland County Courthouse.
The Adoption Day festivities were hosted by many west Texas organizations who took the time to donate everything from photography services to stuffed animals for the children.
On average children who were adopted last year in Midland County were in foster care 33.7 months before being adopted.
There are 7,236 children in Texas waiting to be adopted, of those 1,400 are between 14 and 17 years old.
In 2017, more than 1,300 Texas children turned 18 and left foster care without being adopted. Of those children, six lived in Midland County.
If you would like more information on how you can help a child in foster care, click here.
