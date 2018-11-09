Carlsbad priests named in sex abuse scandal

CARLSBAD, NM (KWES) - Two Carlsbad priests have been named in a list of credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
The list released by the Diocese of Las Cruces names Kerry Guillory and Casilda Puedi, who served in Carlsbad in the 1970s and 1950s.
Guillory’s alleged abuse happened from 1975 until 1978 and was reported to the Diocese in 2007.
He was assigned to the St. Edwards School from 1972 until 1974 and at the Catholic Youth Organization from 1975 until 1978.
Puedi was assigned to the St. Edwards School from 1956 until 1957.
The alleged abuse happened in 1957 and was reported to the Diocese in 1993. Puedi died in 1987.
Anyone with knowledge of sexual misconduct with a minor is asked to contact their local police or sheriff’s department.
