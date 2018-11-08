Veteran’s Day deals, events, office closures

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Veteran’s Day is a time to thank those who serve, and what better way to say thank you then free food and discounts.
Events/Deals:
Pilot Flying J is giving a free breakfast from November 10–12 for active-duty and retired military veterans. Using the Pilot Flying J app, Veterans receive a free Pilot Coffee of any size and their choice of breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry item or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll.
Closures:
ECTOR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE will be closed on Monday, November 12th for Veteran’s Day.
Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday morning November 13th at 8:00 a.m.
The City of Big Spring will close all offices including Sanitation and Landfill for Veterans Day, Monday, November 12, 2018.
There will be no sanitation pickup on Monday, November 12, 2018.
