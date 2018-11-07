These Virginia school names got a strange makeover in Google searches

These Virginia school names got a strange makeover in Google searches
Midlothian Middle School is listed as 'Piglothian Middle School.' (Weekley, Colten)
By Tamia Mallory | November 7, 2018 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:31 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - If you Google searched any Chesterfield County Public Schools today, you may have seen a different name.

Many Chesterfield schools, including L.C. Bird High School, Midlothian Middle School, and more, had school names changed on Google.

Manchester Middle School is listed as 'WOMANSchester Middle School.'
J.B. Watkins Elementary School is listed as 'J.B. Thotkins Elementary School.'
Midlothian Middle School is listed as 'Piglothian Middle School.'
Lloyd C. Bird High School is listed as 'Lloyd C. Birb High School.'
Chesterfield County Public Schools Public Information Officer Shawn Smith says the school district has notified Google about this and the issue is about Google, not Chesterfield schools' websites.

The names had returned to normal by Thursday morning.

