These Virginia school names got a strange makeover in Google searches

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - If you Google searched any Chesterfield County Public Schools today, you may have seen a different name.
Many Chesterfield schools, including L.C. Bird High School, Midlothian Middle School, and more, had school names changed on Google.
Chesterfield County Public Schools Public Information Officer Shawn Smith says the school district has notified Google about this and the issue is about Google, not Chesterfield schools' websites.
The names had returned to normal by Thursday morning.
