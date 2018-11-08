Midland-area business owners host Purple Purse Supply Drive

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland-area Allstate agency owners will host a donation supply drive through Nov. 16 to rally our community to empower domestic violence survivors.
Collected supplies will benefit Safe Place of the Permian Basin and the domestic violence survivors they serve. The most-needed items include shampoo, body wash, bar soap, baby wipes, and diapers.
A full list of items can be found at https://conta.cc/2NQQo7H.
Drop off areas will be at Pam Nichols Agency and Daniela Ybarra Agency.
One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime regardless of socio-economic background or ethnicity. Financial abuse occurs in 99 percent of all domestic violence cases. The supply drives are part of a multi-city Allstate Foundation Purple Purse® effort to raise awareness and help domestic violence nonprofits in 15 cities across Texas.
Domestic violence programs across the country frequently lack sufficient funding and often operate with limited resources. Through their volunteer efforts of hosting supply drives, the agency owners will secure an Allstate Foundation Helping Hands® grant which will enable Safe Place of the Permian Basin to further its work in the community.
Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation, through its Purple Purse initiative, has invested over $60 million to raise public awareness of domestic violence and financial abuse and has empowered more than 1.3 million survivors on the road to safety and security through financial education resources.
Each year, thousands of organizations receive Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants secured by Allstate agency owners and financial specialists on behalf of the nonprofits where they volunteer. The grants support organizations addressing domestic violence, youth empowerment, disaster preparedness, hunger and other causes.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.