Power outages reported as OPD investigates crash

Power outages reported as OPD investigates crash
Lights shine on top of a police car.
By Audrianna Hinojosa | November 8, 2018 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 7:25 AM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Police are investigating a major crash near the intersection of 42nd and Dawn.

We’re told the driver hit a power line near the intersection, causing power outages in several locations.

Traffic lights are currently out at the following intersections:

42nd & Grandview

42nd & Tanglewood

42nd & JBS Parkway

42nd & Preston Smith

Highway 191 & E Loop 338

52nd & Grandview

52nd & JBS Parkway

According to Oncor’s website, there are also over 2,000 people affected by the outage.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.