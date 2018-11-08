Power outages reported as OPD investigates crash

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Police are investigating a major crash near the intersection of 42nd and Dawn.
We’re told the driver hit a power line near the intersection, causing power outages in several locations.
Traffic lights are currently out at the following intersections:
42nd & Grandview
42nd & Tanglewood
42nd & JBS Parkway
42nd & Preston Smith
Highway 191 & E Loop 338
52nd & Grandview
52nd & JBS Parkway
According to Oncor’s website, there are also over 2,000 people affected by the outage.
