Permian Basin Petroleum Museum host A Match Made in Nature

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Museum will host a Match Made in Nature Thursday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m.
This free event will feature a lecture, gallery show, wine, and hors ‘d oeuvres.
“Where Do Your Gems Come From?”Dr. Robert Lavinsky, proprietor of The Arkenstone Gallery of Natural Art with locations in Dallas and Shanghai, is a collector of fine minerals himself, with minerals on display at the Perot Museum and the Petroleum Museum. Lavinsky has worked to reinvent and expand the mineral collecting world as it transforms from a hobby to an art asset class. A vibrant and passionate speaker, he will share his stories and the science behind how these treasures come out of the earth.
“Illuminations: Earth to Jewel”Paula Crevoshay is an internationally known jewelry artist, having exhibited in Paris at the Musée de Minéralogie MINES ParisTech, as well as various museums and galleries across the U.S. Crevoshay designs not only with color but also with gemstone cuts as she thoughtfully assesses how light is transmitted, reflected or refracted in her creations. She believes that art can find no greater inspiration than Mother Nature. Hear how she transforms earth’s treasures into fine jewelry that is an art class all its own.
For questions or large reservations, call 432-683-4403.
