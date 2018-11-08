Permian Basin Petroleum Museum host A Match Made in Nature

“Illuminations: Earth to Jewel”Paula Crevoshay is an internationally known jewelry artist, having exhibited in Paris at the Musée de Minéralogie MINES ParisTech, as well as various museums and galleries across the U.S. Crevoshay designs not only with color but also with gemstone cuts as she thoughtfully assesses how light is transmitted, reflected or refracted in her creations. She believes that art can find no greater inspiration than Mother Nature. Hear how she transforms earth’s treasures into fine jewelry that is an art class all its own.