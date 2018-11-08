OPD arrest suspect in Texas Workforce Commission Burglary

Xavieus JaRon Sledge (Source: KWES)
By Victor Blanco | November 8, 2018 at 3:51 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:51 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police arrested Xavieus JaRon Sledge, 34, Monday for Burglary of a Building “State Jail Felony”.

Officers were called to the Texas Workforce Commission on JBS Parkway in reference to a burglary where they were advised the glass door was shattered and the building had been burglarized.

Surveillance footage showed that a U-Haul truck arrived on the property during the nighttime hours. Two male subjects exited the U-Haul truck and made forced entry into the building before stealing several miscellaneous items, which included a Dell computer, a Zenith projector and a 40-inch RCA flat screen television.

Later the same day, officers located Sledge who was positively identified by surveillance footage from the building.

OPD detectives obtained a warrant for Sledge, who was charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

