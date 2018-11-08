Odessa police investigating major crash on 42nd

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa police are investigating a crash on 42nd and Dawn. Police said a motorist struck a power line which caused power outages in several locations throughout Northeast Odessa.
The traffic lights are out on these intersections:
1. 42nd and Grandview
2. 42nd and Tanglewood
3. 42nd and JBS Parkway
4. 42nd and Preston Smith
5. Highway 191 and East Loop 338
6. 52nd and Grandview
7. 52nd and JBS Parkway
If you are driving through the area, allow some extra time and use alternate routes if possible.
