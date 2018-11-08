Morning Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's a chilly and foggy morning across much of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Visibility could fall to below one mile in some locations so please be careful on your Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will not increase all that much in the Permian Basin under cloudy skies, as highs are expected in the 50s. Folks in the Trans Pecos can expect highs in the 60s, while areas further west, such as Alpine and Marfa, will see temps in the 70s because of ample sunshine.
There is a chance of very light rain, drizzle, or mist through the day today, but rainfall amounts will be very low. Another cold front is expected to arrive late tonight and into the overnight hours. This will bring wind speeds up to 15-20 mph, temperatures down into the upper 30s and low 40s, and a chance of light rain. Rainfall amounts, again, will be quite low. We'll start to clear out Friday afternoon, but temperatures only rising into the upper 40s.
The weekend does look drier, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Saturday’s high temps in the 50s will warm into the 60s by Sunday. We are then tracking yet another strong cold front coming in Monday. It will bring a chance of rain, possibly mixing with snow in the SE New Mexico and the northern Permian Basin. We’ll continue to fine-tune this forecast as details become more clear.
