Morning Weather Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It's a chilly and foggy morning across much of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Visibility could fall to below one mile in some locations so please be careful on your Thursday morning commute. Temperatures will not increase all that much in the Permian Basin under cloudy skies, as highs are expected in the 50s. Folks in the Trans Pecos can expect highs in the 60s, while areas further west, such as Alpine and Marfa, will see temps in the 70s because of ample sunshine.