MISD school board Trustee district 5 spot remains open

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -With no official winner declared for Trustee for District 5 in Tuesday's election, an open spot remains on Midland Independent School District’s school board.
Although Heidi Kirk had 38% of the votes that did not lead to a win.
“It wasn’t too long before the first set of numbers were released, and everybody started cheering and it was so exciting everyone was like Heidi oh my gosh. You are ahead,” Kirk said.
For a candidate to move forward with a win they must receive 50% of the vote.
The big question is whose name will be on the run-off ballot?
The other two candidates, John Trischitti and Thomas Wolfmueller were neck and neck at 31%.
"I haven't seen a race where the candidates were 30% in quite a while, so I am very happy to see a good turn out and I am still remaining positive,” Thomas Wolfmueller said.
“We had a great turnout. I think voters are clearly in engaged in public education in this community,” John Trischitti said.
Wolfmueller had one vote more than Trischitti, but the fight now is really which of the two will go against Kirk.
The Midland Counties elections office should release whose name will be on the ballot by next week.
They are waiting on mail-in ballots and will tally those up by Monday of next week.
The run-off election will take place on December 11.
