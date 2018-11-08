Midland ISD hosts Veterans Day celebration

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Students from across Midland ISD are joining to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 12.
Nearly 200 students from groups at Midland High, Lee High, and Bowie Fine Arts Academy will perform in honor of those who have served our country.
The Celebration will be presented by Bowie Fine Arts Academy, the Midland ISD Education Foundation, Abell Hangar Foundation, and Midland ISD Fine Arts.
The event starts at 10 a.m. at Bowie Fine Arts Academy, located at 805 Elk Avenue. Admission is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.