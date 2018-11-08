Former Intel boss Brian Krzanich to lead CDK Global

FILE- In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich delivers a keynote speech at CES International in Las Vegas. CDK Global has named Krzanich its new president and CEO. Krzanich resigned from Intel in last summer after the company learned of what it called a past, consensual relationship with an employee. The 58-year-old Krzanich, who served as Intel's CEO from May 2013 to June 2018, replaces Brian MacDonald. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) (Jae C. Hong)