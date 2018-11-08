Ector County Sherriff’s Office sieze 13 lbs of marijuana, AK-47, cash

November 8, 2018

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - Marijuana, an Assault Rifle, Hand guns and money were all seized by Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Tactical Respose Team Wednesday evening in West Odessa.

According to officials, a search warrant led to the arrest of Israel Bustamante, 63.

During the search deputies found three handguns, an AK-47 assault rifle, approximately 13 Lbs of marijuana and an unspecified amount of cash.

Bustamante was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Felony-3, but released on a $2,500.00 bond.

