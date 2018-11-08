ECISD Prop A passes: Here’s what you need to know

Ector County, TX (KWES) - Voters in the Ector County Independent School District passed the district’s Proposition A on elections held November 6.
Proposition A was a Tax Ratification Election for the addition of an ad valorem tax on the districts property taxes.
The newly passed ad valorem tax will add $.13 per $100 of property valuations bringing property taxes to a total of $1.27 per $100 valuation for the district.
This tax is expected to raise around $16.5 M in funds for the district each year.
Here’s where the money will be used -
$9.8 M will go towards salary increases for all employees across the district.
- All employees on the Teacher Salary Schedule (teachers, nurses & media specialists/librarians) would receive an increase of $2,500 making ECISD’s starting teacher salary $50,000 (ectorcountyisd.org)
- All other employees would receive a 3.5% increase based on the midpoint of their own salary range/schedule (ectorcountyisd.org)
- Pay raises will be retroactive to the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, employees will receive a lump sum check in December, and checks on their new salary schedule in January
$500,000 will be used for control-access security systems for the 26/42 schools in the district that don’t already have them.
$6.25 M will fund insurance deductibles for schools with roof damage from hail storms in year past.
$1.5 M will replace 39 aging school buses.
In light of the passed proposition Lorraine Perryman, co-Chairman to the Odessans for Education, lauded voters for standing up for the county’s school district.
“By the turnout, we saw that people will dig into their pockets to support all our kids, and their future,” said Perryman.
