Dallas man dies after falling at Big Bend National Park

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) - A Dallas man is dead after sustaining a fall while at Big Bend National Park.
Edward Lowe, 69, was on a five-day river trip through Boquillas Canyon with four other people.
According to the National Park Service, Lowe fell while scouting a campsite about a mile downstream from the mouth of the canyon.
Lowe reportedly fell headfirst off an embankment and was unresponsive to life saving efforts and CPR that the party administered.
Officials with the National Park Service released the following statement:
Two of the people with Lowe were able to canoe upstream and call for help.
An interagency team, including Big Bend National Park rangers and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded and safely recovered the body later that day, according to officials.
