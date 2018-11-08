City of Midland release November Sales Tax Revenue

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland has collected November’s revenue from the State Comptroller’s Office, total revenue received was $5,261,274.
This month’s figure reflects a 30.09 percent increase ($1,217,040 increase) from November 2017.
The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2017-2018 is up 30.03 percent ($2,295,017 increase) from last year’s totals at this time.
Fiscal year-to-date actual sales tax revenue is $ 9,936,389.
Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax income from two months prior to collection; November collection is based on September sales.
The City’s fiscal year runs from October through the following September.
