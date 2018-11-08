City of Midland release November Sales Tax Revenue

(Source: City of Midland)
By Victor Blanco | November 8, 2018 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 3:42 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland has collected November’s revenue from the State Comptroller’s Office, total revenue received was $5,261,274.

This month’s figure reflects a 30.09 percent increase ($1,217,040 increase) from November 2017.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2017-2018 is up 30.03 percent ($2,295,017 increase) from last year’s totals at this time.

Fiscal year-to-date actual sales tax revenue is $ 9,936,389.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax income from two months prior to collection; November collection is based on September sales.

The City’s fiscal year runs from October through the following September.

