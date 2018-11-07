UTPB to host driver safety Arrive Alive Tour

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The University of Texas of the Permian Basin will host UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour.
The tour uses a high-tech simulator, impact video and a number of other resources to educate the public about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving.
The simulator allows participants to experience the potential consequences of distracted and impaired driving in a controlled environment.
The tour vehicle will be at the school from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 7 outside of the Student Activity Center, 4901 E. University Blvd.
