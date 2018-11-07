Permian Road Safety Coalition to host driver safety event

By Mariana Veloso | November 7, 2018 at 9:03 AM CST - Updated November 7 at 9:03 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Permian Road Safety Coalition is reminding drivers of some safety rules as they head out on the road.

To do this, the coalition is hosting a community outreach event on Nov. 7 called “Stand Down for Road Safety.”

The event is to remind the community that everyone plays a role in being safe behind the wheel.

The program will include dynamic feature presentations, hands-on exhibits and demonstrations and road safety simulators.

The event will be 9:30 a.m. at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788. This event is free and open to the public.

