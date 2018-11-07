Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We’re seeing temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 50s with a few lower 60s out there this morning. High temps may be reached in the late morning hours and fall through the day, as a cold front will continue to move very slowly to the south. Afternoon temps will be in the low to mid 50s in the Permian Basin, but in the 70s in the Trans Pecos and mountainous locations.
There will be plenty of cloud-cover in the northern and eastern Permian Basin today, while western half of the viewing area sees mostly sunny skies. Rain chances will be slim with just a chance of a little drizzle where we see the most cloud-cover. We'll see similar weather conditions Thursday as high temps reach the mid to upper 50s with a slight chance of light rain.
Another cold front will move in Friday, as high temps only reach the upper 40s. Rain chances will go up Friday morning, to 30-40%, but should still be very light in nature. Rain chances decrease heading into Friday afternoon and evening. Low temps falling into the mid 30s Saturday morning.
