Midland Memorial West Campus to host Eat to Beat Cancer

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Lifestyle Medicine Center is offering a new class, Eat to Beat Cancer, taught by Dr. Padmaja Patel.
The class will be based on published research and will explain how simple lifestyle changes can have profound health benefits when it comes to cancer, based on an understanding of new scientific discoveries.
It is not be used as alternative therapy, but to complement conventional cancer treatment and using food as a preventative therapy.
The class will be from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Midland Memorial West Campus Dining Room, 4214 Andrews Hwy.
This class is $5 and online registration is required. Click here to register.
