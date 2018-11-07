Midland Lee fell short in regional quarterfinal playoff match

ARTESIA, NM (KWES) - The Midland Lee Rebels took on No. 6 ranked El Paso Coronado in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
This was the Rebel’s first trip to the regional quarterfinal since 1999. The Rebels fell short in three sets to the number six ranked team. After the game, head coach Robert Blakley was beyond proud of his team and the season they finished with.
This has been a historical season for Lee after winning the district title and their first playoff game in 19 years.
