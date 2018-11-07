Elections administrator: Unclear who will be in MISD District 5 runoff

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - There will be a runoff election for MISD District 5 Trustee, the question is, who will the candidates be?
Midland County Elections Administrator, Deborah Land, said mail-in ballots and out of country ballots have yet to be counted and that could make a difference in who will be on the ballot on Dec. 11.
Election Day will be from 7 a.m. until 7p.m. You will be able to vote at the Annex Courtroom, Centennial Library and Fellowship Community Church.
