1 dead following Dawson Co. accident

DAWSON CO., TX (KWES) - One man is dead and another is injured following a two car accident Farm to Market 1064 and FM 829, 15 miles northwest of Lamesa.
Anthony Sipple, 31, was driving south on FM 829. Richard Oliver, 39, was traveling west on FM 1064.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Sipple ran the stop sign at the intersection of FM 829 and FM 1064 and struck Oliver.
Sipple was declared dead on scene, and Oliver was transported to the Lamesa Medical Hospital.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.