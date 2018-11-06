Workshop shows how to become medical doctor in 7 years

(Source: MISD)
By Victor Blanco | November 6, 2018 at 4:10 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:10 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Anyone interested in becoming a medical doctor is encouraged to attend a free workshop Tuesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center.

The workshop offer more information about a special program that allows you to become a medical doctor in seven years.

The Primary Care Pathway Program is a collaborative effort between Midland College, University of North Texas and University of North Texas Health Sciences Center.

