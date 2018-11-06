UTPB hosts historic investiture ceremony

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Monday the University of Texas of the Permian Basin hosted its first ever Investiture celebration, a formal ceremony to confer a new president.
The event is steeped in tradition and many universities view it as an opportunity to welcome a new era and celebrate as a community.
One of the defining moments of an Investiture is the president’s opportunity to share her vision for the Institution and the impact it can have on the community.
“We have come a long way from where we started 45 years ago,” Dr. Woodley said. “But we’re just getting started. We want to leave a lasting legacy in our community and be the solution that helps the Permian Basin reach its greatest potential.”
