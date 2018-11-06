Tuesday afternoon forecast from Forecaster, Chris Sullivan

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Good afternoon. Overall, we have seen a really nice and warm afternoon for Election Day. Weather continues to look good this evening with mild temperatures and clear conditions. We will see changes arrive to the area beginning tomorrow. A cold front will slide into the Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico in the morning. This front will bring breezy weather, more clouds, and cooler temperatures to the Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico. Highs will range from the 50s and 60s across the Permian Basin to the 70s and 80s across deep southwest Texas. More cooler air will spill in Thursday, resulting in highs for most areas in the 50s and 60s. A stronger push of cold air will move in Friday morning, dropping highs in the 40s for Friday afternoon. Wind will be much stronger on Friday making it feel much chillier! Lows on Friday and Saturday morning will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Light showers will be possible from Wednesday through Friday across the area. The best chances Wednesday and Thursday will be across the eastern half of West Texas. On Friday, rain chances will spread across the area in the morning hours. Drier and cool weather will resume this weekend.