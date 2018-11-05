Sheriff’s Office: Witnesses say teen killed when gun discharges after falling from rack

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Reeves teenager is dead following a gun accident in Ragley, authorities say.
Koby Lee Keever, 15, was shot in the stomach Friday night, according to information from Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses said Keever and two other juveniles were in the home on Topsy Bel Road and that the gun discharged after falling from a gun rack onto the floor.
Acadian ambulance, the Topsy volunteer fire department and deputies from Allen Parish and Calcasieu Parish also responded to the scene.
Keever was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, Ivey said.
Dr. Charles Deese and detectives from the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.
Here is Koby Keever’s obit:
