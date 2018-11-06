Morning Forecast for Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Remember yesterday? Well today is going to feel like that, but just add a degree or two. We're starting off this morning with most locations in the 50s with a few 40s out there as well. Heading on later into the afternoon, we'll see those temperatures continue to rise into the low to mid 80s across West Texas under sunny skies. We'll be around 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Not bad weather to go out and vote!