Morning Forecast for Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Remember yesterday? Well today is going to feel like that, but just add a degree or two. We're starting off this morning with most locations in the 50s with a few 40s out there as well. Heading on later into the afternoon, we'll see those temperatures continue to rise into the low to mid 80s across West Texas under sunny skies. We'll be around 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Not bad weather to go out and vote!
Heading into your Wednesday, some big changes will occur. A cold front is expected to make its way through the area in the morning and afternoon. This will cause winds to be strong at 15-20 mph out of the northeast, as well as cause temps to fall. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to low 60s and fall during the day. Rain chances are slim.
Rain chances pick up a bit Thursday and Friday, but should be light in nature. We are not expecting a washout. A second push of cold air is expected to arrive Friday morning, along with our best chance of rain. High temperatures Friday look to stay in the 40s with lows falling into the 30s. The weekend will be sunny and warmer.
