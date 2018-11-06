EZ-Rider offers free rides for voters

MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) - EZ-Ride is providing free rides to and from the polls on its fixed route service Tuesday.
When boarding at an EZ-Rider bus stop, riders who tell the driver that they are headed to the polls will have their fare waived. The driver will also be able to help riders identify the right stop to get to a polling location.
After voting, riders can simply show their “I voted!” sticker or tell the bus driver they just voted to receive a free ride from the polling location to their next destination.
As an active part of the communities it serves, EZ-Rider is providing the free rides to demonstrate its support and appreciation for voters participating in the election process.
The service is also offered to remove potential barriers—lack of transportation and lack funds to procure transportation—that might otherwise keep some citizens from being able to exercise their civic right.
EZ-Rider has stops near the following poll locations. Full route maps and schedules can be found on EZ-Rider’s website, www.ez-rider.org.
Odessa
- First Baptist Church, N Lee Ave
- First Church of the Nazarene, Lyndale Dr
- Lincoln Tower, W Fourth St
- Lutheran Church of the Risen Lord, N Grandview Ave
- Northside Senior Center, N Adams Ave
- Odessa College Sports Center, W University Blvd
- Police Athletic League Center, N West County Rd
- Salinas Community Building, W Clements St
- Sherwood Community Building, N Everglade Ave
- St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, E 42nd St
- Westlake Hardware, E University Blvd
Midland
- Annex Courtroom, N A St
- Boy Scouts of America, W Texas Ave
- Centennial Library, W Loop 250 N
- Cogdell Learning Center, W Florida Ave
- Cornerstone Fellowship Church, N Midland Dr
- Fairmont Park Church of Christ, N Midland Dr
- First Presbyterian Church – Lynn Hall, W Texas Ave
- Golf Course Church of Christ, W Golf Course Rd
- Greater Ideal Life Center, S Tyler St
- Greenwood Baptist Church, FM 307
- Manor Park, Sinclair Ave
- Midland Lutheran Church, W Michigan Ave
- MLK, Jr. Community Center, Butternut Ln
- St. Paul’s Methodist Curch, Thomason Dr
- Stonegate Fellowship, W Wadley Ave
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.