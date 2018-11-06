Denver City police seize 19 kilos of cocaine, make 2 arrests

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Chief of Denver City Police, David Hennigan said one of his officers made one of the largest, if not the largest drug bust in Yoakum County history on Friday.
Hennigan said at 12:43 a.m. in the 100 block of North Hwy 214 of Denver City, a semi-truck driver called 911, reporting someone had shot out his back window.
The caller believed two men in a red Dodge pick-up were responsible.
Hennigan said when one of his officers stopped the Dodge, he did not find any weapons, but did find 19 kilos of cocaine.
The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Homeland Security and DPS are now investigating.
Hennigan said the agencies attempted to interview the driver and passenger identified as Carlos Daniel Garcia-Castro of El Paso, Texas and Raul Alejandro Jarez-Castro of Juarez, Mexico but they did not provide any information.
Hennigan said the drugs, which field tested as pure, 100 percent cocaine, are on the way to the DEA’s lab in Dallas for analysis.
Hennigan said the drugs are estimated at a street value of just under a half a million dollars.
Both men are now in the Yoakum County Jail on bonds totaling $600,000.
If convicted, they face 15 years to life in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.
As for the semi-truck driver, officers did not find any evidence of gunshots and believe a stress fracture is to blame for his window breaking.
