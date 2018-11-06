Customers buy out doughnut shop daily, so owner can be with sick wife

ORANGE COUNTY, CA (CNN/KCAL/KCBS) - An Orange County community is rallying around a doughnut shop owner, because his wife is sick.
Customers want to make sure he can close shop early to be with his wife, so they buy him out of doughnuts.
Doughnuts have been flying off the shelves at Donut City in Seal Beach lately.
People have been leaving with box after box to support a much bigger cause than their appetite.
John Chhan and his wife Stella have been selling the sweet treats as a duo for the last three decades.
But recently, he's been missing his better half after she suffered a debilitating aneurysm.
“She can talk, she can write,” Chhan said of his wife’s progress. “Right now she’s trying to start…eat something.”
When customers found out they rallied behind him, asking everyone who walks in to buy a dozen doughnuts at a time, so he can sell out quickly and go straight to the rehab facility to be with Stella as she recovers.
Chhan says nothing tastes as good as the feeling of being able to close early and spend extra time with his wife
He says the support has been like medicine for his wife, who's getting better, but still has a ways to go.
Chann says they are grateful the community has helped them find the sweet moments in such a challenging time for them.
Copyright 2018 KCAL/KCBS via CNN. All rights reserved.