Odessa Police make arrest in connection to body found

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Odessa Police have arrested a man in connection to the body found on Nov. 3.
A body of a 24-year-old was found inside a home of the Shiloh Estates Subdivision on Saturday.
The body has been identified as Ashley Fulton.
Police said their initial investigation points to an overdose, but it hasn’t been confirmed as the cause of death.
Braxton Hudgen, 25, was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third-degree felony.
Police are waiting on autopsy reports to find out if it was accidental or not.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.